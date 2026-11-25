KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buy back $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. 86Research upgraded KANZHUN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BZ

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,494,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,442. KANZHUN has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. KANZHUN had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $360.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KANZHUN will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Top KANZHUN Stories

Investors following BZ have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: KANZHUN authorized a new share-repurchase program allowing it to buy back up to $500 million of shares and ADSs over 12 months. The program may support shareholder returns and signal management confidence. Share repurchase program announcement

KANZHUN authorized a new share-repurchase program allowing it to buy back up to of shares and ADSs over 12 months. The program may support shareholder returns and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter earnings were $0.35 per share , topping the $0.32 consensus estimate and improving from $0.30 a year earlier. The company also indicated it expects revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Third-quarter results

Third-quarter earnings were , topping the $0.32 consensus estimate and improving from $0.30 a year earlier. The company also indicated it expects revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue of $360.36 million came in slightly below the $362.22 million analyst estimate, tempering the earnings beat. Quarterly earnings details

Insider Activity at KANZHUN

In other KANZHUN news, CMO Xu Chen sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 153,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,390. This trade represents a 72.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peng Zhao sold 15,170,000 shares of KANZHUN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $109,982,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,574,304 shares of company stock worth $121,583,960 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KANZHUN

KANZHUN Limited operates BOSS Zhipin, an online recruitment platform that connects job seekers with employers in China. Its services are designed to help candidates find employment opportunities and enable businesses to recruit talent. The platform emphasizes direct communication between job seekers and recruiters, alongside tools for discovering and matching candidates with available positions. KANZHUN provides recruitment services through its mobile and online platforms. BOSS Zhipin was launched in 2014.

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