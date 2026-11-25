FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

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FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 47,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,328. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.48). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. FS Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSBW

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In related news, EVP Donn Costa sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $44,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,436.68. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ben Crowl sold 5,399 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $236,368.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $744.26. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,380 shares of company stock worth $323,491. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, a community bank headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. The bank serves individuals, families, and businesses, with a focus on communities in Washington and the Pacific Northwest. Through its community banking operations, 1st Security Bank offers deposit accounts, commercial and residential real estate loans, and financing for small and midsize businesses. Its services also include mortgage banking and consumer lending, including loans for home improvement and other consumer purchases.

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