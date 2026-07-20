BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised BW LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Dnb Carnegie upgraded BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BW LPG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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View Our Latest Stock Report on BWLP

BW LPG Stock Up 0.1%

BWLP stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.29. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. BW LPG had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $838.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BW LPG by 4,137.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BW LPG by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BW LPG by 26.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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