BWS Financial Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $980.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $750.67.

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Ubiquiti Stock Down 11.6%

NYSE:UI traded down $97.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $744.62. 193,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,544. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $368.42 and a 12 month high of $1,099.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $870.91 and a 200 day moving average of $703.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 106.03%. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 132.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,448 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,268.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 20,271 shares of the company's stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7,845.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,527 shares of the company's stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,561 shares of the company's stock worth $63,126,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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