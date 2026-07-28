BXP (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.990-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BXP also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.800-1.820 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $68.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.11.

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BXP Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BXP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 2,038,949 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,844. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BXP will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BXP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 32,286.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,889,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BXP by 44.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BXP by 76.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 873,974 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in BXP during the second quarter worth about $38,580,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in BXP by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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