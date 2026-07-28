BXP (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BXP also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.990-7.050 EPS.

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BXP Trading Up 1.2%

BXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 2,038,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. BXP has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $68.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BXP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in BXP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BXP by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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