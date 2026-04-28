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BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
BYD logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BYD reported $0.06 EPS, missing the consensus by $0.01, and posted its lowest quarterly profit in years with net profit down roughly 55% as a domestic price war squeezed margins.
  • Offsetting positives include strong product demand and upgrades — the flagship electric SUV drew 30,000+ orders in 24 hours and new models (e.g., Seal 08 with Blade Battery 2.0, refreshed Atto 3) plus overseas sales growth support competitiveness and revenue diversification.
  • Near-term risks remain: China sales weakness, liquidity metrics below 1 (current ratio 0.87, quick ratio 0.56), and EU scrutiny over alleged labor abuses at its Hungary plant could pose regulatory and reputational challenges.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BYD.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

BYD Price Performance

BYDDF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. BYD has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Key BYD News

Here are the key news stories impacting BYD this week:

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company's name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.

In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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