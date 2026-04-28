BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
BYD Price Performance
BYDDF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. BYD has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
Key BYD News
Here are the key news stories impacting BYD this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Huge early demand for new models: BYD’s flagship electric SUV drew 30,000+ orders in 24 hours, signaling strong consumer appetite that can support future revenue even as margins compress. BYD’s flagship electric SUV secures 30,000+ orders in 24 hrs, and its starts at under $40K
- Positive Sentiment: New tech and model upgrades: launches like the Seal 08 with Blade Battery 2.0 (long range, faster charging) and the refreshed Atto 3 (630 km range) improve BYD’s product competitiveness and could support higher pricing/pull-through over time. BYD Seal 08 debuts with Blade Battery 2.0: 1,000 km range, 5-min charging, 684 hp 2026 BYD Atto 3 revealed at Auto China 2026, gets 630 km range
- Positive Sentiment: Overseas expansion helping top-line: reports note strong international sales growth that partly offset weakness in China, giving investors hope for geographic diversification. BYD's Quarterly Profit Slides 55%
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and marketing moves (speculative upside): BYD is reportedly considering high-profile efforts such as entering Formula 1 — could boost brand long term but no immediate revenue impact. Chinese auto giant BYD considers entering Formula 1 racing
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong demand constrained by production: commentary that BYD "isn't making enough EVs" points to demand > supply — positive for pricing power long term but a near-term limit on revenue growth. BYD’s Biggest Problem Isn’t the U.S.—It’s Not Making Enough EVs
- Negative Sentiment: Profit shock from price war: multiple reports show BYD’s quarterly net profit plunged (WSJ cites a ~55% drop) and company posted its lowest quarterly profit in years as an intense domestic price war squeezed margins. This is the main near-term negative driver. BYD Posts Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years as Price War Rages on Price war takes its toll on BYD's quarterly profit
- Negative Sentiment: Weakened China sales and earnings previews: analysts and previews warned of a plunge in net profit as China sales faltered, increasing near-term downside risk to estimates. BYD's Quarterly Profit Slides Fastest in Six Years as China Sales Falter BYD Expected to Post Plunge in Net Profit as Sales Weaken -- Earnings Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational risk: EU Parliament scrutiny over alleged labor abuses at BYD’s Hungary plant creates legal and PR risk that could affect European operations or contracts. BYD draws EU scrutiny over labor abuse allegations at Hungary factory
About BYD
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BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company's name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.
In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.
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