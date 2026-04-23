BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.68. BYD shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 53,401 shares trading hands.

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BYD Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company's name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.

In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

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