Byline Bancorp Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Byline Bancorp NYSE: BY reported record second-quarter net income of $40.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, as revenue increased and expenses declined from the prior quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.91, up 10% sequentially and 21% from a year earlier, President Alberto Paracchini said during the company’s earnings call.

The Chicago-based commercial bank posted a 1.63% return on average assets and a return on average common equity of just under 14.5%. Its pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets was 2.49%, marking the company’s 15th consecutive quarter above 2%, according to management.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

“We delivered net income of $40.2 million or $0.90 per diluted share,” Paracchini said. “Record net income and excellent profitability really stood out this quarter.”

Revenue Growth and Efficiency Improvement

Revenue totaled $118 million, up 4.7% from the prior quarter, while non-interest expenses fell. The adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 46.5% from 49.8% in the first quarter, which Paracchini described as the company’s best result since becoming a public company in 2017.

Net interest income was $101 million, up modestly from the preceding quarter. Net interest margin declined 5 basis points to 4.28%, primarily reflecting higher funding costs associated with a maturing balance-sheet hedge and changes in earning-asset mix, CFO Tom Bell said.

Management emphasized that it prioritizes growth in net interest income dollars rather than managing to a particular margin target. Paracchini said the bank may accept lower spreads on high-quality, relationship-oriented business if it is accretive to earnings and supports long-term franchise value.

For the third quarter, Byline projected net interest income of $100 million to $102 million, non-interest income of $14 million to $15 million, and gain-on-sale revenue averaging about $5.5 million per quarter. The company maintained its full-year non-interest expense outlook of $59 million to $60 million per quarter.

Bell said second-half expenses are expected to rise due largely to employee-related costs, including health care benefits and commissions tied to production. Management also said potential opportunities to hire banking talent are included in its outlook.

Loans, Deposits and Rate Environment

Total loans ended the quarter at $7.6 billion, increasing at a 4.2% annualized rate. New originations totaled $234 million, while payoffs were elevated at $339 million. Loan commitments rose slightly, and line utilization increased to 60% from 59% in the prior quarter.

Management expects full-year loan growth in the mid-single digits if payoff activity normalizes in the second half. Paracchini said the recent elevated payoff activity partly reflects the bank’s effort to recycle acquired loan portfolios into new customer relationships.

Total deposits reached $7.9 billion, rising at a 3.5% annualized rate. Growth in interest-bearing checking balances was partly offset by lower money-market balances. The loan-to-deposit ratio ended the quarter at 96%.

Byline said competition for both loans and deposits remains elevated. Paracchini said price competition has intensified in commercial real estate, particularly as larger institutions return to certain segments of that market. He cited multifamily and industrial properties as areas where more capital is competing for a reduced level of transaction activity.

Bell said the company remains focused on relationship deposits rather than more rate-sensitive funding. He added that commercial customers moving balances from money-market accounts to interest-bearing checking could indicate they anticipate uses for that capital.

Credit Trends Remain Favorable

Credit costs were $7.2 million during the quarter, including $4.4 million of net charge-offs and a $2.8 million reserve build. Net charge-offs equaled 24 basis points of loans, down from 32 basis points in the first quarter.

Criticized loans declined to 3.9% of total loans from 4.5% both sequentially and from a year earlier. Nonperforming loans totaled $69.1 million, or 92 basis points of total loans, up marginally from the prior quarter and flat year over year. The allowance for credit losses rose to $112 million, or 1.48% of total loans.

Chief Credit Officer Mark Fucinato said the decline in criticized and classified loans reflected improved performance at several larger operating companies, as well as the resolution of a workout situation in which an operating company sold a mortgaged asset and repaid its exposure in full. The bank also recorded a recovery on a prior charge-off.

Paracchini said management’s near-term expectation for net charge-offs remains in the range of 30 to 40 basis points, although he expects that level may migrate lower over time as the SBA portfolio becomes a smaller part of Byline’s overall balance sheet.

Capital Returns and $10 Billion Threshold

Byline ended the quarter with total assets of $9.9 billion. Tangible common equity rose to 11.4%, while the common equity tier 1 ratio reached 12.9%. Tangible book value per share increased 14% from a year earlier to $24.48.

During the quarter, the company repurchased about 275,000 shares for $9.1 million. Including dividends and buybacks, its total shareholder payout ratio was 36%.

The board also approved a 16.7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share. Paracchini said the increase reflects the company’s capital position and earnings profile.

Management said it continues preparing to cross the $10 billion asset threshold. Paracchini said the company is not currently constraining normal balance-sheet activity to stay below that level, but it could manage the balance sheet near year-end if doing so would delay the effects of the Durbin amendment until mid-2028.

On acquisitions, Paracchini described the environment for smaller-bank transactions as constructive. He said Byline would generally seek deals with tangible book value earn-backs within three years, while continuing to weigh acquisitions against organic growth, investments in the business and share repurchases.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Byline Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Byline Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Byline Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here