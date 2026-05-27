C3.ai (AI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.00. C3.ai has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on C3.ai in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.93.

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Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 112,014 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $968,921.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,431.30. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,248 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $136,927.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 238,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,140,005.84. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,592,689 shares of company stock worth $13,739,172. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 683.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 48.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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