C3.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 87,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,501 call options.

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C3.ai Stock Performance

AI traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 7,306,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,597. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 187.95% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 17,350 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $196,402.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,904,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,157,977.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,248 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $136,927.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,005.84. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,610,039 shares of company stock worth $13,935,574. Insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in C3.ai by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 554,472 shares of the company's stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 535,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,953 shares of the company's stock worth $195,055,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,486 shares of the company's stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205,640 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of C3.ai from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.92.

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About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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