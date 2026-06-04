C3.ai's (AI) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded C3.ai from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price target on C3.ai in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "reduce" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated an "underweight" rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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C3.ai Stock Down 4.2%

C3.ai stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.04. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 141.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 52,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $429,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,930,606.70. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 369,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $3,223,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,996.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,610,039 shares of company stock worth $13,935,574. Insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 683.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in C3.ai by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

Further Reading

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