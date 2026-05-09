Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.83 and traded as low as $57.23. Cable One shares last traded at $62.2080, with a volume of 217,562 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Cable One from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Cable One from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $142.00 to $111.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $101.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $352.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($1.65). Cable One had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $352.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $12,068,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 320,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company's stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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