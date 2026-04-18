Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.01 and traded as high as $75.40. Cabot shares last traded at $74.4630, with a volume of 354,641 shares changing hands.

Get Cabot alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cabot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Cabot Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cabot had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $889.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 123.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 478,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cabot by 186.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 386,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 3,165.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 222,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,805,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 140,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company's stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cabot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cabot wasn't on the list.

While Cabot currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here