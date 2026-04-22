CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

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CACI International Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CACI traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $512.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 407,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. CACI International has a 52 week low of $409.62 and a 52 week high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total value of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,949,120.86. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CACI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 28,628 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CACI International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $690.00 to $645.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $637.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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