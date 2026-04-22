CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.670-22.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CACI International from $721.00 to $614.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $690.00 to $645.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $637.73.

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CACI International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, reaching $512.57. 407,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,783. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $579.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.57. CACI International has a 52 week low of $409.62 and a 52 week high of $683.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 28.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total value of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,949,120.86. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 28,628 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.8% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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