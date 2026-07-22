Cactus (WHD) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.6370 per share and revenue of $400.8160 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.42 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Cactus has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Cactus's payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.60.

View Our Latest Report on WHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,119.28. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,452 shares of the company's stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,035 shares of the company's stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,963,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,074,000 after acquiring an additional 659,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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