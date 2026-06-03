Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $2,789,276.71 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Scannell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Paul Scannell sold 1,071 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $369,559.26.

On Friday, May 1st, Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.00. 2,872,249 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,601. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $328.72 and its 200-day moving average is $314.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,511,888,000 after purchasing an additional 307,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,603,368 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,939,561,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,922,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,534,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,104,714,000 after purchasing an additional 376,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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