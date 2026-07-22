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Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Cadre logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cadre Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date is also July 31.
  • The dividend implies an annual payout of $0.40 per share and a 1.4% yield. Cadre’s payout ratio of 28.0% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • Analysts currently view CDRE as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $39.75. Recent rating changes were mixed, but several firms reiterated bullish targets around $40.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.33. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Weiss Ratings cut Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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