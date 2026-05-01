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CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
CAE logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • CAE crossed below its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA C$39.79), trading as low as C$34.88 and last at C$35.50 on volume of 763,874 shares — a notable bearish technical signal.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive with nine Buy ratings and one Hold, a consensus of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.10.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~C$11.42 billion, PE ~30.08, debt‑to‑equity 62.81, trailing quarterly EPS C$0.34 and liquidity ratios below 1 (quick 0.71, current 0.91).
  • Five stocks we like better than CAE.

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.79 and traded as low as C$34.88. CAE shares last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 763,874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$50.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$51.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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