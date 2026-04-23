Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.9333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Caesars Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 599,854 shares of the company's stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 266,917 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,274,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 2,490,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,953,000 after buying an additional 612,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,622,000 after buying an additional 3,716,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.5%

CZR opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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