CaixaBank (CAIXY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CaixaBank to post earnings of $0.0803 per share and revenue of $4.7575 billion for the quarter.

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CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays upgraded CaixaBank from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CaixaBank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of "Hold".

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About CaixaBank

CaixaBank OTCMKTS: CAIXY is a major Spanish banking group that provides a broad range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The company's operations encompass traditional banking activities such as deposit-taking, consumer and mortgage lending, payment and card services, and corporate banking, alongside wealth management, private banking, insurance and asset-management businesses. CaixaBank also offers investment-banking-related services and specialized financing solutions including leasing, factoring and trade finance through its group structure and subsidiaries.

The bank traces its origins to the Catalan savings bank “la Caixa” and has evolved into a commercial banking group through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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