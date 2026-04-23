Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

CaixaBank (CAIXY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CaixaBank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CaixaBank is set to report results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, with analysts projecting $0.0803 EPS and $4.7575 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • CAIXY opened at $4.10 (1‑year range $2.45–$4.52) and trades near its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages; analyst coverage is mixed (two Buys, three Holds) giving an average rating of "Hold", although several firms have recently upgraded the stock.
  • Interested in CaixaBank? Here are five stocks we like better.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CaixaBank to post earnings of $0.0803 per share and revenue of $4.7575 billion for the quarter.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays upgraded CaixaBank from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CaixaBank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAIXY

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank OTCMKTS: CAIXY is a major Spanish banking group that provides a broad range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The company's operations encompass traditional banking activities such as deposit-taking, consumer and mortgage lending, payment and card services, and corporate banking, alongside wealth management, private banking, insurance and asset-management businesses. CaixaBank also offers investment-banking-related services and specialized financing solutions including leasing, factoring and trade finance through its group structure and subsidiaries.

The bank traces its origins to the Catalan savings bank “la Caixa” and has evolved into a commercial banking group through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CaixaBank Right Now?

Before you consider CaixaBank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CaixaBank wasn't on the list.

While CaixaBank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines