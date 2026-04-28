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Cake Box's (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Cake Box logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its "house stock" rating on Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a note to investors.
  • Shares traded up 0.3% to GBX 193.10 on Tuesday with 14,813 shares changing hands (below the 40,687 average); the company has a market cap of £84.96m, a P/E of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.
  • Cake Box sells fresh-cream celebration cakes, cupcakes and party accessories through its UK retail stores, franchises and online channels, and is headquartered in London (founded 2008).
  • Five stocks we like better than Cake Box.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Cake Box Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Cake Box stock traded up GBX 0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 193.10. 14,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 175 and a twelve month high of GBX 225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities. The company sells its products through its physical stores and online. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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