Cake Box's (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

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Cake Box Trading Up 0.3%

's stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, London Stock Exchange reports.

Shares of Cake Box stock traded up GBX 0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 193.10. 14,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 175 and a twelve month high of GBX 225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities. The company sells its products through its physical stores and online. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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