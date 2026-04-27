Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $76.24 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $666.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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