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Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Calavo Growers logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Calavo shares hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as $28.98 (last $28.57) and sitting above its 50‑day ($26.36) and 200‑day ($23.98) moving averages, though the stock was noted as trading down about 1.6% at the time of the report.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.50; Stephens trimmed its price target to $27 while Weiss upgraded the stock from sell to hold.
  • Fundamentals show an EPS beat ($0.27 vs. $0.22 consensus) but a revenue miss ($122.2M vs. $138.45M); the company pays a quarterly $0.20 dividend (≈2.8% yield) but has a high payout ratio (~89.9%) and a low debt‑to‑equity ratio (0.02).
  • Interested in Calavo Growers? Here are five stocks we like better.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.5730, with a volume of 107702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calavo Growers from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVGW

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Calavo Growers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company's stock.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc NASDAQ: CVGW, founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, is a global supplier and distributor of fresh avocados and perishable foods. The company partners with growers in key producing regions to source, ripen and package whole avocados for retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Calavo's commitment to quality and food safety underpins its position as a trusted link between growers and end-markets.

The company operates two segments: Fresh and Calavo Foods.

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