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Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases £148.42 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Caledonia Investments logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Robert Memmott bought 41 shares on April 27 at GBX 362 per share, a total value of £148.42.
  • Shares were essentially flat at GBX 363 with a trading volume of 436,899 (vs. average 695,052); the company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E of 10.51.
  • Company profile: Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust that pursues long-term, buy-and-hold investments across public, private and fund pools while targeting inflation-beating returns and progressive dividends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caledonia Investments.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott purchased 41 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 362 per share, with a total value of £148.42.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLDN remained flat at GBX 363 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 436,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,052. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.42. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312 and a 52 week high of GBX 395.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

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