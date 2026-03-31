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Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Insider Mark Ryan Ellingson Sells 20,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Calfrac Well Services logo with Energy background
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Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW - Get Free Report) insider Mark Ryan Ellingson sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 683 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,535.12. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Mark Ryan Ellingson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Ryan Ellingson sold 7,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.48. 40,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market cap of C$647.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.21. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$6.69.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.18 million during the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.00.

View Our Latest Report on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

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