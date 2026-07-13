Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGY shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Calian Group from C$92.50 to C$98.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Calian Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Calian Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calian Group news, insider Patrick Belanger Houston sold 6,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.91, for a total value of C$520,413.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,801,542.06. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$80.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$44.89 and a 52 week high of C$92.34.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of C$228.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Calian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calian Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calian Group wasn't on the list.

While Calian Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here