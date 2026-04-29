Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.83.

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CGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Calian Group from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$72.49 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.30. The company has a market cap of C$827.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$37.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.16.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Calian Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

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