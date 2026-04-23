Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.62 and traded as low as C$72.13. Calian Group shares last traded at C$73.34, with a volume of 32,219 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$76.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGY

Calian Group Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$837.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.73.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of C$208.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Calian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

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