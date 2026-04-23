California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.10 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 12.82%.California Water Service Group's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. California Water Service Group's payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on California Water Service Group

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael S. Mares, Jr. sold 3,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $171,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,100. The trade was a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $32,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,357.15. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,416 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company's stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group NYSE: CWT is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

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