Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy"

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Calix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

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Calix Stock Up 1.4%

Calix stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Calix has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Calix's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,087,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Calix by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,867 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Calix by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 290,189 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 80,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,338 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 74,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 397,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 350,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Key Calix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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