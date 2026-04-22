Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Northland Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $49.58, but opened at $44.51. Northland Securities now has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Calix shares last traded at $42.4040, with a volume of 815,651 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Get Calix alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results beat estimates: Calix reported $0.40 EPS and ~$280M revenue (revenue +27% YoY) and issued stronger Q2 guidance (EPS $0.35–$0.45 vs. consensus ~$0.33) and raised FY revenue expectations (~$1.2B vs. ~$1.1B consensus), underscoring continued top-line momentum. Calix Releases First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 2026 results beat estimates: Calix reported $0.40 EPS and ~$280M revenue (revenue +27% YoY) and issued stronger Q2 guidance (EPS $0.35–$0.45 vs. consensus ~$0.33) and raised FY revenue expectations (~$1.2B vs. ~$1.1B consensus), underscoring continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board expanded buyback: management authorized an additional $100M repurchase (roughly 3% of outstanding shares), a capital-return move that typically supports shares and signals management confidence in valuation. Calix Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization

Board expanded buyback: management authorized an additional $100M repurchase (roughly 3% of outstanding shares), a capital-return move that typically supports shares and signals management confidence in valuation. Positive Sentiment: Investor engagement: Calix will host Investor Day at the NYSE to outline its next phase and strategy around Calix One, which provides a forum to reinforce growth visibility with investors. Investor Day announcement

Investor engagement: Calix will host Investor Day at the NYSE to outline its next phase and strategy around Calix One, which provides a forum to reinforce growth visibility with investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation: Rosenblatt reiterated a “buy” and set a $70 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and upside vs. recent levels. Rosenblatt rating / TickerReport

Analyst reaffirmation: Rosenblatt reiterated a “buy” and set a $70 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and upside vs. recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts are available (detailed management commentary and investor Q&A could shape near-term sentiment as investors parse guidance and margin outlook). Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call and transcripts are available (detailed management commentary and investor Q&A could shape near-term sentiment as investors parse guidance and margin outlook). Neutral Sentiment: Some PR items in the tape (NY Stock Exchange pre-market content) are unrelated to Calix fundamentals and unlikely to move the stock materially. NYSE Content Update

Some PR items in the tape (NY Stock Exchange pre-market content) are unrelated to Calix fundamentals and unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Company-related equity grants reported for Calix Limited (Australian entity) — executive long- and short-term incentive rights were issued; such grants can be seen as routine compensation actions but may modestly increase dilution over time. TipRanks: Grants to management

Company-related equity grants reported for Calix Limited (Australian entity) — executive long- and short-term incentive rights were issued; such grants can be seen as routine compensation actions but may modestly increase dilution over time. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Northland lowered its rating from “outperform” to “market perform” and trimmed its target to $52, creating near-term selling pressure from differing analyst views on valuation and near-term execution.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 139.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calix by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 541.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Trading Down 13.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calix wasn't on the list.

While Calix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here