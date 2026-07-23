Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $113.00 target price on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 60,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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