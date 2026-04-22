Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.40.

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Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,653,639,000 after buying an additional 258,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,545,354 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,240,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,089,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,292,995 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $575,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,333 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $455,468,000 after acquiring an additional 323,693 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Cameco's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $165 fair‑value estimate, a material bullish endorsement that supports longer‑term upside for CCJ. William Blair Initiates Coverage

William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $165 fair‑value estimate, a material bullish endorsement that supports longer‑term upside for CCJ. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) recommends buying Cameco on dips under ~$120, reinforcing support from income/stability narratives in the nuclear/uranium theme. Buy on Dip Thesis

Analyst and investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) recommends buying Cameco on dips under ~$120, reinforcing support from income/stability narratives in the nuclear/uranium theme. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage with peers (Energy Fuels / UUUU) highlights a tradeoff: Cameco offers scale and stability while some rivals offer faster growth and REE exposure — useful context for investors rebalancing within the uranium complex. CCJ vs UUUU Comparison

Comparative coverage with peers (Energy Fuels / UUUU) highlights a tradeoff: Cameco offers scale and stability while some rivals offer faster growth and REE exposure — useful context for investors rebalancing within the uranium complex. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate for Cameco marginally (from $1.48 to $1.47), and consensus full‑year estimates remain above that level — a modest negative signal for near‑term earnings expectations. MarketBeat Coverage

Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate for Cameco marginally (from $1.48 to $1.47), and consensus full‑year estimates remain above that level — a modest negative signal for near‑term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market‑coverage pieces reported that CCJ posted a larger intraday decline than the broader market, reflecting short‑term profit taking or rotation away from cyclicals despite the bullish initiation. Zacks: Larger Drop Report

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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