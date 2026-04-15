CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Rodman & Renshaw

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.60.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.56). CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,298.54% and a negative return on equity of 162.49%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,765,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,807,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 275,922 shares in the last quarter.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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