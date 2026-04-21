Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.60. Campari Group shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Campari Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Campari Group

Campari Group Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Campari Group Company Profile

Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

The company's flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.

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