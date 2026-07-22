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Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Campbell's logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Campbell’s from $20 to $22, while keeping a hold rating on the stock. The new target implies only about 1% downside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average price target of $22, and recent moves from other firms have included downgrades and lower targets.
  • Campbell’s shares slipped 0.4% to $22.25, but the company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates with $0.50 per share and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.15 to 2.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Campbell's.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the company's current price.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Campbell's to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell's has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell's

Campbell's Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 2,242,152 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,396. Campbell's has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell's will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell's

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Campbell's by 534.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,793,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell's during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,995,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,505,000 after buying an additional 2,387,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Campbell's by 175.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 2,377,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

About Campbell's

(Get Free Report)

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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Analyst Recommendations for Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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