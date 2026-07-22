Camping World (CWH) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $2.0047 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Camping World's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Camping World has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Camping World from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company's stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 490,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,970,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Camping World by 8.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,428,901 shares of the company's stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 108,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company's stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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