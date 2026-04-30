Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Camping World by 2,275.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed an EPS beat and margin improvements—management cited cost cuts and gross‑margin progress that helped operating profit growth despite lower revenue, supporting the stock’s uptick. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results showed an EPS beat and margin improvements—management cited cost cuts and gross‑margin progress that helped operating profit growth despite lower revenue, supporting the stock’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded CWH from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can help sentiment among retail and some institutional investors. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded CWH from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can help sentiment among retail and some institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management color on inventory, used‑vehicle trends, and cash flow — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management color on inventory, used‑vehicle trends, and cash flow — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action firms have filed suits or issued investor alerts alleging disclosure problems (class period Apr 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026) and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates; May 11 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — this raises legal risk and potential headline volatility. News: Coverage of Suits and Earnings

Multiple securities‑class‑action firms have filed suits or issued investor alerts alleging disclosure problems (class period Apr 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026) and are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates; May 11 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — this raises legal risk and potential headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line weakness: revenue missed estimates ($1.35B vs. ~ $1.41B/+consensus range) and used‑vehicle trends underperformed early in the quarter — a reminder the business is still sensitive to RV demand and inventory dynamics. Yahoo: Revenue Miss

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWH

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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