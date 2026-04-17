Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,788,572 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 11,321,208 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,192,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $790.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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