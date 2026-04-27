Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.0560. Approximately 356,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,164,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Get Camping World alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a market cap of $731.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.Camping World's revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camping World, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camping World wasn't on the list.

While Camping World currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here