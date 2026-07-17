Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.1350. Approximately 1,146,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,930,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $625.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Camping World by 117.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,877 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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