Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Camtek from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Camtek from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.83.

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Camtek Price Performance

CAMT opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. Camtek has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $215.99.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.15 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.Camtek's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Camtek this week:

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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