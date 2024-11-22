Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company's current price.

Get Elastic alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Elastic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $14.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.62. 5,250,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,841. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. Elastic's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $248,335,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 25.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company's stock worth $420,284,000 after buying an additional 1,115,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $102,169,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company's stock worth $129,555,000 after buying an additional 614,309 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company's stock worth $70,129,000 after buying an additional 613,774 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elastic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elastic wasn't on the list.

While Elastic currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here