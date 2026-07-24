Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$16.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$18.12.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.94. 37,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,742. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$8.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$275.47 million during the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S. Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

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