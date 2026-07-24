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Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Dexterra Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dexterra Group’s price target from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and reiterated a buy rating, implying about 31.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also turned more positive, with ATB Cormark and National Bank Financial both boosting their targets and issuing outperform ratings. Overall, the stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of C$18.12.
  • Dexterra shares recently traded near their 52-week high at C$15.94 after a modest gain, and the company reported C$0.19 EPS on C$275.47 million in quarterly revenue in its latest results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dexterra Group.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$16.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$18.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.94. 37,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,742. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$8.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$275.47 million during the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S. Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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