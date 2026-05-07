Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $435.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.12% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ PODD traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.48. 81,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Insulet has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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