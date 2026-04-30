Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.90.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.60. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $374.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock worth $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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