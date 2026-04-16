Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

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Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 67 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 123.33% from the company's current price.

LON:MERC opened at GBX 30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.28. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.13 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.76. The firm has a market cap of £127.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.94.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

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