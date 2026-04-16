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Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Mercia Asset Management logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating on Mercia and set a GBX 67 price target, implying roughly a 123.33% upside from the current price.
  • Mercia opened at GBX 30 with a market cap of £127.53m, a P/E of 38.46, a 52‑week range of GBX 25.13–34.76, and key ratios including debt/equity 0.62, quick ratio 5.34 and current ratio 3.28.
  • The firm manages approximately £2.0 billion of assets under management and invests across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance in the UK.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 67 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 123.33% from the company's current price.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

LON:MERC opened at GBX 30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.28. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.13 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.76. The firm has a market cap of £127.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.94.

About Mercia Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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