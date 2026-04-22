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Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for ForViva (LON:FVA)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a Buy rating on ForViva (LON:FVA) with a GBX 190 price target, implying roughly a 49.02% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Shore Capital reaffirmed a Hold, leaving the consensus as a Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold) with an average target of GBX 190.
  • Shares recently traded at GBX 127.50 (up GBX 1); ForViva has a market cap of £66.03m, a PE of 5.57, latest quarter EPS of GBX 11 and reported revenue of GBX 5,057 million, with a 52‑week range of GBX 114.50–140.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ForViva.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 190.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FVA

ForViva Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LON:FVA traded up GBX 1 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 129.36. ForViva has a 52 week low of GBX 114.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 140. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.57.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,057 million during the quarter.

ForViva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ForViva plc LON: FVA is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

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